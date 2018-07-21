Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Pine Grove
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers say speed played a role in a deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County.
It happened early Saturday morning near Pine Grove.
According to state police, Derek Soper, 23, of Pine Grove, was on Route 443 around 2 a.m. when he skidded off the road and into a wall. He later died at the hospital.
Troopers said Soper was wearing a helmet.
The deadly crash is under investigation in Schuylkill County.
40.582115 -76.308110
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Hope all these cyclist sign their organ donor cards . Just look at a windshield to see a 70 MPH impact without a cage around you .