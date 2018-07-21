Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Pine Grove

Posted 6:14 pm, July 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13PM, July 21, 2018

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers say speed played a role in a deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened early Saturday morning near Pine Grove.

According to state police, Derek Soper, 23, of Pine Grove, was on Route 443 around 2 a.m. when he skidded off the road and into a wall. He later died at the hospital.

Troopers said Soper was wearing a helmet.

The deadly crash is under investigation in Schuylkill County.

1 Comment