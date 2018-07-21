Knoebels Amusement’s Famed Chicken and Waffles

To say that Knoebels Amusement and Resort is an Institution in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is an understatement.  It is the epitome of summer fun!

Part of the Knoebels allure is their award winning homemade food.  We visit Knoebels Alamo Restaurant to watch them prepare their famous Chicken and Waffles!
Waffle Batter Recipe from Chicken and Waffles at the Alamo restaurant in Knoebels.
ATTENTION!!!! THIS MAKES A LARGE BATCH ABOUT 200 + waffles
3lb butter
32 eggs
2 gallon flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 3/4 cups baking powder
2 tablespoons salt
1 1/2 gallon Milk

Melt butter in saucepan and set aside.  Crack eggs and put in mixing bowl.  Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.  Mix together.  Whip eggs and add flour mixture  alternately with milk until smooth.  Add melted butter and mix until combined.

Knoebels Amusement Park was the winner of the Home & Backyard Ford Great Escape contest for July 2018.

