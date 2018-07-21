Conservation Officers Share Boating and Fishing Tips

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Conservation officers shared some tips on boating and fishing with families at Moon Lake Park near Hunlock Creek.

Saturday's event was hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

"A lot of times we're out there and we're more involved with looking for the violators. We don't necessarily get to have this positive interaction, and it's great, especially with the kids that they feel comfortable approaching us, talking to us, and we can spend time with them," Wildlife Conservation Officer John Cummings, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Kayaks, bait, and other equipment were provided for the participants.

