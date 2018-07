Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- People raised a glass in Carbon County to help make their town look better.

The beer festival was held in Lehighton on Saturday.

The festival at Bonnie and Clyde's Pub and Grill featured beers from 10 different local brewers.

Money raised at the beer fest will go the Lehighton Downtown Initiative with the aim of beautifying the downtown.

This was the first year for the beer festival.