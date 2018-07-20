× WWII Weekend in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — People will take a step back in history this weekend at Test Track Park in Berwick.

Organizers and participants set up for the third annual Berwick World War II Weekend, which is hosted by the Stuart Tank Memorial Association.

Berwick’s ACF Factory produced more than 15,000 Stuart Light Tanks, which served on all continents of the war.

“The test track that we’re having the event at was the test track that was used to test out the tanks before they were sent off to war,” Kristen Bogash said.

Kristen Bogash is the event coordinator. She tells Newswatch 16 there will be a reenactment battle between U.S. troops and Germans, along with live music and weapons demonstrations.

“We have Allied and Axis troops. A bunch of different military impressions are covered, from Navy to Army, Paratroopers, Marines,” Bogash said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this event has grown significantly since it started two years ago. Its first year there were about 1,000 people who showed up. Its second year about 4,000 people. This year organizers expect even more people.

“Some people have brought veterans, their family members who are veterans. It’s always a pleasure to see WWII vets come through with these because they’re few and far between anymore,” Greg Henesy said.

This group from Orangeville has a vintage clothing store.

“A lot of the reenactors will come shopping, or even people who are just coming for the weekend. It kind of puts you in the mood to dress in the 1940s era,” Katie from Orangeville said.

The event is this weekend at Test Track Park in Berwick.