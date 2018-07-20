Tearing Down Art in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The monthly Art Block event in Wilkes-Barre was especially exciting on Friday night.

All week long artists from Rhode Island have been working on a tape art mural on the side of Sordoni Art Gallery on South Main Street and on Friday, the community got to tear it down.

"I think it's such a cool idea. I was talking earlier, I don't think I could do it, like spend all of this time creating this, it's beautiful and some of it is so realistic, the milk crates look like they're coming right off the wall. I think it would break my heart to tear it down," said Anne Rodella.

Art Block features local artists, vendors and displays in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It's held every third Friday each month throughout the summer.