Smoke and Flames Damage Garage in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Newswatch 16’s camera on top of the Yuengling building in Pottsville captured a view of heavy smoke rising on Friday night.

The smoke and flames broke out along the 400 block of Division Street in the city.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 the flames were from a garage fire.

No word on a cause of that fire in Schuylkill County.