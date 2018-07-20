Rig Rolls on Interstate 80 Off-Ramp in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer was not seriously hurt when his rig overturned Friday morning in Columbia County.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on the Interstate 80 off-ramp to Berwick.

State police believe the load shifted, causing the trailer to overturn.

The off-ramp was closed while the truck was removed.