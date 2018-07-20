Rig Rolls on Interstate 80 Off-Ramp in Columbia County

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer was not seriously hurt when his rig overturned Friday morning in Columbia County.
The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on the Interstate 80 off-ramp to Berwick.
State police believe the load shifted, causing the trailer to overturn.
The off-ramp was closed while the truck was removed.
41.031616 -76.341163
2 comments
mickmars
And the load shifted because he came in too hot for the ramp…
jimbrony
Breaker breaker, where’s that PEATER MOSS? Excuses for this one?