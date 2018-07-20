Restaurant in Union County Destroyed by Flames

Posted 10:53 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:59PM, July 20, 2018

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to a bar and restaurant near Hartleton Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Boomerang's Bar & Grille along Old Turnpike Road just after 3 p.m.

Customers and staff were inside at the time but everyone made it out safely.

The restaurant is a total loss.

Crews tell Newswatch 16 they had a hard time getting a handle on the flames because the section of the building is old and had several layers.

Authorities say they are not sure how the flames sparked but a state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire in Union County.

