Penn State Approves Tuition Freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State board of trustees has approved a tuition freeze for all Pennsylvania undergraduate students at the university for the 2018/2019 school year.

The decision, made Friday, comes after the state auditor general released a scathing report last year accusing Penn State of 'whopping tuition increases' and accepting out of state students at a higher rater than Pennsylvanians.

Penn State leaders last froze tuition in 2015/2016.

The freeze for the upcoming school year will apply to in-state students at all Penn State campuses.