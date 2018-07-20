Penn State Approves Tuition Freeze

Posted 4:18 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, July 20, 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State board of trustees has approved a tuition freeze for all Pennsylvania undergraduate students at the university for the 2018/2019 school year.

The decision, made Friday, comes after the state auditor general released a scathing report last year accusing Penn State of 'whopping tuition increases' and accepting out of state students at a higher rater than Pennsylvanians.

Penn State leaders last froze tuition in 2015/2016.

The freeze for the upcoming school year will apply to in-state students at all Penn State campuses.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s