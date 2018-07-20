New Owners for Troubled Mobile Home Park in Lackawanna County

Posted 4:07 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:06PM, July 20, 2018

ARCHBALD, Pa. --Borough officials from Archbald confirm to Newswatch 16 that Valley View Estates Mobile Home Park has been sold.

The previous owner, who lives in Florida, sold the property to a couple from the Lancaster area who own other mobile home parks.

The previous owner was under scrutiny after failing to pay water bills resulting in the water being turned off to homes there last July.

The sale required the new owner to a pay a lien the borough had on the property.

The new owners paid more than $60,000 in back garbage fees.

The new owners have also promised to make improvements at the property including fixing the road.

