More Than 100 Former Students Allege Sexual Misconduct by Ohio State University Doctor

Posted 3:21 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:20PM, July 20, 2018

This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University???s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual misconduct by former student athletes at the university, once said he acted as a team physician elsewhere. But most of the universities he listed as former employers won't say if they're reviewing either potential connections or whether concerns were raised about him. (Ohio State University via AP)

COLUMBUS, Oh. — More than 100 former Ohio State University students have reported firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a school doctor, the university said in a statement Friday.

Those students have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations against the late Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.

“We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss’ actions,” said OSU President Michael V. Drake in the statement. “We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth.”

The university announced in April that it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Strauss. The school has hired a law firm, Perkins Coie, to look into the claims made by former male athletes on 14 sports teams.

A number of former Ohio State University athletes have come forward in recent weeks to publicly claim that Strauss, who died by suicide, sexually abused them under the guise of a medical examination.

More than 200 interviews with former students and university staff have been conducted, the statement said, and more than 100 additional interviews are anticipated.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between 1979 and 1997, Friday’s statement said.

Athletes in 14 different sports claim to have been victims of Strauss, but another former OSU student told CNN that he was abused while working at Strauss’ private clinic.

Two class-action lawsuits filed earlier this week by former student wrestlers claim OSU turned a blind eye to the doctor’s alleged abuse.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s