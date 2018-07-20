Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing Construction Vehicle

Posted 4:45 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42PM, July 20, 2018

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged with vehicle theft after police say he stole a front-end loader.

Police in Northampton County say Michael Smith, 33 of Blakeslee, stole the vehicle from a construction site in Plainfield Township on Friday morning.

According to police, Smith ditched the vehicle on Route 33 and took off on foot when troopers tried to approach him.

Smith was eventually caught and is facing vehicle theft and other related charges.

