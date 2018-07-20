Luzerne County Woman Facing Charges Following Stabbing

Posted 8:21 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20PM, July 20, 2018

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man who tried to intervene during a fight.

Police say Lisa Vandemark, 46 of West Hazleton, was arguing with her boyfriend when the victim stepped in and tried to intervene.

According to police, Vandemark stabbed the victim in the arm with a butcher knife.

Vandemark is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges in Luzerne County.

