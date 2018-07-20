Little League Teams Compete in Berwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- Summertime in central Pennsylvania means the Little League World Series is right around the corner.

But before the teams step up to bat in South Williamsport, they have to make it through the state championships.

Larry Clausen put the finishing touches on the field at Ber Vaughn Park in Berwick. In just a few days, this field will get a lot of play for the state Little League Baseball Championship tournament. Clausen has been trying to bring the tournament to Berwick for a long time.

"It's the equivalent to winning the lottery if you're a Little League because it comes around every 25, 30 years if you're lucky enough to get it," Clausen said.

For the next week, the eight best Little League teams in Pennsylvania will play here in hopes of making it to the Little League World Series. Teams from Clinton and Luzerne Counties are in the tournament.

People who run businesses in the Berwick area are also excited about the tournament because it's good for the local economy.

"The restaurants, I know Giant right across the street here, people will be trekking because they'll be barbequing and cooking out at the pavilions during the tournament," Clausen said.

Two of the teams are staying at the Comfort Inn Mifflinville.

"We like to have a different variety of things going on, so when we have sports teams like that, it really brightens up the place," said Rebecca Eppley.

The state tournament in Berwick runs through Saturday. The winner advances to the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. The winner of that tournament will represent the Mid-Atlantic Region at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport next month.