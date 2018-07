× Judge Drops Charges Against Former Luzerne County Police Chief

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Fraud charges brought against the former White Haven police chief have been dropped.

Gary Shupp was accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase Apple Watches at an area Walmart which he then sent to an online friend in Africa.

In court on Friday, a judge ruled Shupp did not steal the credit card number and said that while his actions were “…stupid” they were not criminal.