Have Your Cake & Read It Too: Edible Book Contest Coming to Bloomsburg Children's Museum

Attention bookworms of all ages! If you have a passion for baking and reading, an “edible book contest” coming soon to Columbia County could be for you!

Registration is now open for participates to give them time to test out their baking skills before the official event happens next weekend, Saturday, July 28.

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, located at 2 W. 7th Street in Bloomsburg, is hosting the annual competition on Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although the event is free for participants, its funded by community sponsorships and benefits libraries across Columbia County.

The edible book contest is open to all ages to participate, attend, and browse.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the competition on Friday.

In order to participate, you must register by Wednesday, July 25.

To register, contact Ginny at GinnyW@the-childrens-museum.org or call the museum at 570-389-9206.

For contest rules, check out this flyer.

For more on the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, head here!