Flames Ravage Blacksmith Barn at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Posted 9:38 pm, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:14PM, July 20, 2018

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out in the stable area at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County on Friday evening.

According to the Vice President of Racing Operations at Mohegan Sun, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. in the blacksmith building near the training track.

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Officials say there were no horses near the building and none were injured by the flames.

Casino officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire was put out quickly and the cause is under investigating in Luzerne County.

