Animal Rescue Waives Adoption Fees

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Barks filled True Friends Animal Welfare Center in Montrose on Friday. Officials say there are more dogs waiting to find a new home and the shelter is almost at capacity.

“We have had tons of dogs from all over Susquehanna County and the surrounding counties and we have gotten dogs adopted out and have been brought back because of certain situations or issues,” said Shelby Park.

“One of the other local shelters was closed for about three weeks so we were inundated with dogs. At that time, we were the only shelter that was covering a three-county spread, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming,” said Christy Davall.

More than 40 dogs are calling this shelter their temporary home.

A group of newcomers includes Shiloh and her litter of 11 puppies.

“She was an abuse case. She has a broken tail. She was very badly overbred and her ear is actually sewn shut and she was a little underweight.”

Because the spaces at True Friends are filling up, officials say that they are waiving the adoption fee of animals that need to be the only pet inside of a home.

“Some of them they may have a strong prey drive or you have small children, it may make it more difficult to safely place them,” said Jonathan Onyon.

“Are you going to give it the training or resources? So, it really is more than that small adoption fee,” said Angela Powell, Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center.

The people at True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter say even though they are nearing capacity, they will still accept animals in hopes of finding them their forever homes.