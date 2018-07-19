× ‘The block is screwed’- Neighbors Battling a Block of Blight

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — Out of all the homes on one block on Ogden Street in Girardville, only two have people living in them.

“We’re screwed. The block is screwed,” said George Jambeter.

“This was the nicest street in the town in 1980. Now, look at it. I’m stuck here, you know?” Kerry Yesalavage.

“It’s terrible. You can’t get anything done. We try to keep our properties up, a few of us,” said Art Engle.

Girardville has a blight committee. The members work to rid the borough of blighted properties.

Girardville’s blight task force has been around for about three years. They meet once a month and this is the first time they will walk around the borough to identify blighted properties.

“We just need to hit the reset button and then continue targeting 10 to 15 properties a year, putting money aside in our borough budget to make sure that we can combat it,” said Girardville Mayor Joe Catizone.

Mayor Catizone says the borough used grant money to tear down several properties last year.

The mayor says the borough has been trying to tear down the properties on Ogden Street. So far, those attempts have not been successful.

Still, the people who live on the street are hoping for a solution soon.

“It’s just terrible living like this. I mean, you try to keep your house up to date and everything, but sometimes it just feels like it’s a lost cause,” Engle said.

“I hope someone buys these here and fixes them up. The ones across the street, I hope they tear them down,” Yesalavage said.

The blight committee meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday on the corner of West Main and Richard Streets in the borough.

To contact the Girardville blight committee, call 570-276-2006 or email gvillecode@ptd.net