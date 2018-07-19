× Power To Save: Ways to Save on Your Electric Bill

WILKES-BARRE, Pa — If you’re bummed about that costly electric bill this month, you’re not alone. PPL Electric Utilities regional affairs director Tracie Witter has some tips to save money on your bill for next month.

“Probably the simplest thing that you can do as a renter or a homeowner is to close the blinds, pull the shades on the sunny side of your home,” Witter advised.

Another easy thing you can do is ditch the air conditioner for a ceiling fan.

“It’s much more cost effective to run a ceiling fan than an air conditioner. It’s cheaper to move air than to cool air,” she explained.

If you are going to use an air conditioner, check the Energy Star label.

“Look for an Energy Star label on an air conditioning unit because you can save about nine to ten percent on your energy costs if you use an Energy Star air conditioner,” Witter. “You’ll also notice we have the AC placed on the shaded side of the home because it allows the air conditioning unit to operate more efficiently on the shaded side.”

There are a wide variety of ways to save on your electric bill each month. Some hit you in the face every single day and others might not be so obvious.

“If you go around and check all of your windows and doors, you can find about a window’s worth of holes,” Witter said.

Witter also recommends not running dishwashers and stoves during the day because they release a lot of heat.

“You can even do an online home assessment where you can learn where you’re losing energy in your home,” Witter added.

You can view that home assessment and other energy-saving ideas here.