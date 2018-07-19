× Police Commissioner in Wyoming Borough Accused of Theft

WYOMING, Pa. — Wyoming borough’s police commissioner is accused of stealing a computer from another community where he once served as chief.

Police Commissioner Michael Flanagan left the state police barracks in Wyoming Thursday afternoon and had little to say.

Two months ago, state police took a computer from the Wyoming Police SUV Flanagan uses.

Sources say the serial number matches the one that was missing from Laflin two years ago when Flanagan was police chief and its department dissolved.

Flanagan is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence.

Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominick can suspend Flanagan without pay. Dominick tells us he will do what is in the best interest of Wyoming.

Flanagan is also a contract worker who teaches law enforcement at Lackawanna College. Newswatch 16 has not been able to reach officials there about the arrest and Flanagan’s status.

Flanagan is not commenting. He turned himself in Thursday afternoon and is set to face a judge for a preliminary hearing next month.

Earlier this year, police raided the office of Wyoming Borough Manager Tamra Smith and former mayor Bob Boyer. At this time, those two have not been charged.