New Bus Service Coming for NYC Commuters

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — There’s a new bus service rolling into the Poconos.

TransElite Buses based just outside of New York City will soon make stops in Monroe County and bring riders to and from the Big Apple.

“Oh, man, we are getting a lot more feedback than we expected. I was actually anticipating maybe ten people coming on the first run to say, ‘hey, this is a great bus service,’ and spread the word a little bit, but now we are starting to get a lot of feedback from customers that live down here,” said Dane Christian, TransElite Buses.

Owner Dane Christian says after looking at the area, he saw a demand for more transportation services.

The plan is to launch on Labor Day with stops all throughout Monroe County, as well as Scranton.

The Marshalls Creek Park and Ride will be one of the pickup spots and a lot of people do use this space. Some of the commuters we spoke to are very happy to hear that there will be competition although they want to make sure this bus will get them to and from work.

“They need to have a proper schedule to accommodate workers and a proper schedule from the Poconos to the city and from the city and back,” said commuter.

TransElite has fare prices listed on its website right now, though those figures aren’t set in stone.

A regular round trip, non-commuter ticket from Monroe County to New York is listed as $42.

Almost $30 cheaper than Martz, which also runs in the Poconos.

“I think that would be great. Having one option it kind of, they can kind of charge what they want. If you bring someone else in that is more affordable it will be a great option to have something else,” said Crystal Chaplin, East Stroudsburg.

