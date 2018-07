× Man Charged in Wilkes-Barre Township Stabbing Death Returned to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man arrested in New Jersey in connection with a stabbing death in Wilkes-Barre has been brought back to Luzerne County.

Anthony Shaw was arrested in May in New Jersey for the death of Cindy Ashton in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Ashton, 39, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Shaw, her former boyfriend, was arrested a few weeks later in New Jersey and faces criminal homicide charges.