Judge's Son Arrested: Charges Dropped

JESSUP, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney wants to know why police dropped drug charges against the son of a judge just hours after his arrest.

Logan Munley is the son of Lackawanna County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Munley.

Jessup police charged the 18-year-old with marijuana possession and disorderly conduct Sunday after his mother called authorities.

Before Munley’s scheduled arraignment Monday, police dropped the charges.

District Attorney Mark Powell has asked Jessup police to refile the charges.

Jessup police tell Newswatch 16 Judge Munley has not tried to influence the case.