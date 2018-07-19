Judge’s Son Arrested: Charges Dropped

Posted 4:25 pm, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, July 19, 2018

JESSUP, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney wants to know why police dropped drug charges against the son of a judge just hours after his arrest.

Logan Munley is the son of Lackawanna County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Munley.

Jessup police charged the 18-year-old with marijuana possession and disorderly conduct Sunday after his mother called authorities.

Before Munley’s scheduled arraignment Monday, police dropped the charges.

District Attorney Mark Powell has asked Jessup police to refile the charges.

Jessup police tell Newswatch 16 Judge Munley has not tried to influence the case.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s