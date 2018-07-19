McDonald’s is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday for Rest of 2018

Posted 6:23 am, July 19, 2018, by

Do you like McDonald’s fries? Then don’t miss out on this deal.

The fast-food restaurant chain says they will be giving out free french fries for the rest of the year. You can get an order of medium fries for free every Friday until December 30, 2018.

There is one catch, however. You have to download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, then make a purchase of at least one dollar during your visit to the golden arches.

For more information, see the McDonald’s website.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s