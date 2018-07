× Folks Raising Funds Ahead of St. Joseph’s Festival

DUNMORE, Pa. — Next week is the annual festival benefiting St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

Some youngsters did their part Thursday to help the children and adults of St. Joe’s.

Traditional Home and Health Hospice’s teen volunteers sold lemonade, hotdogs, and other treats outside the facility along West Drinker Street in Dunmore.

Money raised will be donated to St. Joe’s next week.