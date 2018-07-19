Flames Rip Through Automotive Business in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- Fire broke out at a business in Susquehanna County late Thursday afternoon.

The flames sparked at J & J Motorcycles along Main Street in New Milford just before 4:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the roof collapsed during the fire at the automotive and motorcycle mechanic shop.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

No word on a cause of that fire in Susquehanna County.