End Credits Roll on Video Rental Store

BERWICK, Pa. –One of the few remaining video rental stores in our area is closing today. Hollywood Video in Berwick will close its doors for the last time tonight.

There was a line outside Hollywood Video in Berwick as customers went inside the video rental store for the final time.

“There’s still a lot of us left around the country. I am actually part of a Facebook group, two Facebook groups of video store owners. But a lot of us have been closing lately,” Nick Miller said.

Nick Miller has owned Hollywood Video for 11 years but says lately it’s been tough.

“November, December and January are supposed to be my best months of the year. For November and December 2017 and January of 2018, it was the worst I’ve had in six at least,” Miller said.

The store no longer carried VHS tapes, and Miller is selling the DVDs. Some of his longtime customers came to say good-bye.

“It’s going to be missed because there are so many memories here,” Joseph Santora said.

“Years, many years. I can remember before she was even born,” Pamela Sanchez said.

There are more than 8,000 movies left and whatever doesn’t sell, nick plans to donate to the McBride Memorial Library here in Berwick.

“I’m excited about donating what’s left. It will be good to still have it in the community,” Miller said.

Miller says streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu have hurt his business. Joseph Santora tells Newswatch 16 that while he uses those services, he will still miss Hollywood Video.

“Being able to rent movies physically, that’s what I liked about this place,” Santora said.

Nick Miller is not sure what his next move will be, but he hopes it will in some way involve movies.