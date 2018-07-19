× Dyberry Day Camp Sign Stolen

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Camp officials believe a sign meant to welcome kids with disabilities to summer camp was stolen earlier this week near Honesdale.

Organizers at Dyberry Day Camp have been welcoming kids every summer for close to 50 years and told Newswatch 16 they haven’t had a problem like this, until now.

A weathered Dyberry Day Camp sign greets kids as they go to camp just north of Honesdale.

It is not what camp officials had in mind for this summer when the new sign was stolen.

“I am very disappointed that somebody would take our sign. It is no use to anyone but us and yet it’s the symbol that camp is in session,” said camp director Elizabeth Baerenklau.

During the month-long camp, officials at Dyberry Day Camp would take the sign down every night. After a long weekend, they noticed that sign was missing.

More than 50 kids were playing basketball, playing tag, or digging in spots around the camp along the Dyberry Creek.

Brock Bellinger has been coming to the camp for six summers and says seeing that sign meant it was time to have fun.

“It was unfortunate that someone would steal our sign but it is good that we have people on Facebook and other forms of social media that would come out and support us,” Bellinger said.

The camp sits back on a dirt path off Route 191 north of Honesdale and Baerenklau says without the sign, it can be hard for parents to know where to drop their kids off.

“It is the first thing my drivers see and it’s like, ‘where is the sign?’ Well, someone stole it,” Baerenklau said.

Campers tell Newswatch 16 they just want their sign back where it belongs.

“Bring it back. It is a new sign. It is of no value of anyone except for us and my campers would be very happy if that sign was returned,” said Baerenklau.

The camp runs until the end of July and camp officials are hoping the Dyberry Day Camp sign is returned before then.