Couple Weds at Lewisburg Senior Center

LEWISBURG, Pa. — People get married every day and it does not normally make the news but a couple in the Lewisburg area tied the knot in front of our cameras.

David Kapp moved back to the Lewisburg area after spending four years in South Carolina following the death of his wife. While he was down south David met Sandra.

“Got together for lunch and decided we liked each other,” Sandra Kapp said.

Sandra moved to the Lewisburg area a few months ago so the two could get married.

“We were talking about getting married at the magistrate and I was talking to Nancy and she said, ‘well, you can get married here!” David Kapp said.

Nancy Yost is the director at the Lewisburg Senior Center. She tells Newswatch 16 since both Sandra and David are members at the senior center, having the wedding there was the logical choice.

“I’ve been here 44 years and I’ve never had a wedding before, so this was a challenge for me,” Yost said.

“We didn’t think much of it at first, but then we got to thinking, well, our friends are up here now,” Sandra said.

Family members sat up front while other senior center members rounded out the guest list.

“Oh, yeah, we need different things in our center,” Gladys Kerstetter said.

The director of the senior center made all of the food and her daughter baked the cake.

“Friends and family are here. It all worked out,” David said.

David and Sandra have both been married before and are excited to start this new chapter of their lives together.