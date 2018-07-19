× Brews for Beautification: New Beer Festival Comes to Lehighton

A new beer festival aimed at helping to improve various community projects is coming to Lehighton this weekend.

Bonnie & Clyde Pub and Grill will be hosting an inaugural beer festival this Saturday, July 21. The festival in Carbon County involves 10 area breweries.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Thursday.

The beer festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bonnie & Clyde Pub and Grill at 111 North 1st Street in Lehighton. Tickets are now on sale for this event. The cost is $45.00 in advance or $55 at the door. Click here for tickets!

The money raised from the event will go to the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development and the Lehighton Downtown Initiative. Both groups are focused on helping with the revitalization of the downtown. Head here for the festival’s Facebook page.

Some of the goals in downtown Lehighton with the funds raised from the inaugural beer festival include facade improvement, sidewalk beautification and streetscape design for First Street.

Ticket price includes a souvenir glass, samplings of 10 breweries, Radical wine samplings, Gallow Hill Spirits samplings, two bands, corn hole, and a free activity tent for kids.

Ticket holders will also have access to the beer garden located on 1st Street, directly in front of Bonnie & Clyde.

The park will be open to all ages with vendors, kids activity tent, music and more. The restaurant will also be open for those wishing to dine in.