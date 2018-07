× Bicyclist Dies after Crash with Vehicle in Schuylkill County

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a collision with a vehicle in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kelayres Road and Cedar Street in Kline Township.

Thomas Barletta, 64, of Kelayres, died as a result of injuries in the collision after being taken to a hospital, according to the coroner.