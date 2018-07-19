At Least Three Injured in Explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot in Central Pennsylvania

Posted 9:03 am, July 19, 2018, by

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at an army depot in south-central Pennsylvania.

According to WPMT, it happened at the Letterkenny Army Depot in the 300 block of California Avenue in Chambersburg around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

At least three people were injured and flown to a hospital, according to the Franklin Fire Company.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

