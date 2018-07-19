84th City-County Dream Game

Posted 6:36 pm, July 19, 2018, by

The longest, continuous High School All Star football game in the country took place in Peckville.  The City vs County game had talent and tradition that's can't be beat.   The scoreboard got quite the workout in the City 49-20 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s