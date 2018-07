Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police chased after a wrong-way driver who jumped on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to state troopers, a motorcyclist got onto I-81 in Wilkes-Barre and headed north in the southbound lanes just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver then got off at the Pittston exit where police took the man into custody.

Police haven't yet said what charges the driver will face.