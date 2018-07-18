× Woman Charged in Crossbow Killing of Mother Dies in Jail

PALMERTON, Pa. — The woman accused of killing her mother with a crossbow has died in custody, according to officials in Carbon County.

The coroner confirmed the death of Lisa Caplan in the Carbon County jail Tuesday. Results of the autopsy are still pending.

The attorney for Caplan said his client had a history of mental illness when she was charged last year.

Police charged Caplan, 51, with killing her 71-year-old mother Sandra Barndt at a home in Palmerton.

According to police reports, Caplan lived with her mother’s dead body for two days.

State police say Caplan shot her mother in the neck with a crossbow, reloaded, then shot her in the face and went to bed.

Caplan told Newswatch 16 her mom attacked her.