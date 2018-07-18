Wham Cam: Two Science Anniversaries?

We all know Joe Snedeker is a science geek, and he's excited about two "spacey" anniversaries in the science field this week.
He headed to Iron Hill at 1940 near Waymart to see if anyone there knows what they are.
tvviewer44816377
Snedeker tried to pull a fast one with this wham cam. In the initial airing this morning Joe said man first landed on the moon on July 19, 1969. I knew this should have been July 20, 1969. He must have caught his error because later editions showed the correct date.