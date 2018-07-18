× Thousands of Books for Sale at Big Library Fundraiser

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bookworms of all ages are heading to the Lewisburg area this week for a big used book sale.

People stood at the tables inside Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg and tried to decide which book to pick. There were a lot to choose from.

“We estimate between 35,000 and 40,000,” said volunteer Sally Kobus. “We have over 800 boxes of books we brought.”

This is the 29th annual used book sale which benefits the Public Library for Union County. People donate books for the sale throughout the year.

“We have everything from children’s books, science fiction, nonfiction, mystery, travel, foreign language, humor,” Kobus said.

It costs $20 to fill up a bag of books.

Thomas Hutherington of Lewisburg filled up three bags.

“Half of these books you can’t find anywhere else. You have to go online and they are $20 apiece,” Hutherington said.

Other people filled up even more bags.

“I can’t say how many exactly. I can probably say what I spend, which is probably between $600 and $800,” Donald Ernst said.

Ernst owns a used bookstore in Selinsgrove. This sale is where he gets a lot of his books.

“Really, it’s my most important library sale that I go to,” he said.

The books that are out now aren’t the only ones that are available. There is an entire storage shed filled with books to put out to replenish them.

Last year’s sale brought in more than $20,000. The Public Library for Union County uses the money for new books and programs.

The used book sale runs through Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church on Route 45 near Lewisburg.