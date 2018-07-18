Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market Open for Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's the day many people in our area have been waiting for: the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market opened at noon.

The farmers market officially opened for the season at Noon but the place on Barring Avenue has been busy since at least 11 a.m., maybe an indication of how eager customers were to get the season started.

This is the market's 78th season and just like every year, it offers lots of locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and even wine from a local winery.

Some of the farms represented here have been a part of this farmers market from the very beginning and are now in their third or fourth generation.

We talked to a customer who remembers shopping here 50 years ago.

"I love the fresh food. I love the chance to get the organic stuff. I love to be able to support local farmers directly and give them a chance to make a little extra money that goes in their pocket," Richard Anderson said.

The Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market is open until 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Thanksgiving.