Protesting Corruption

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- President Trump's remarks on Russia sparked a protest in Columbia County Wednesday evening.

About 30 people holding homemade signs and noisemakers rallied on Market Square in Bloomsburg.

"We're here today to make a stand on behalf of all the people who can't be here and also just to stand up for our democracy," said Dwayne Heisler, Columbia County Indivisible.

The protest in Bloomsburg was held in conjunction with others planned in Williamsport, Stroudsburg, and elsewhere across the country.