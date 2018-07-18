Pocono Native Killed in Parkland School Shooting Honored at ESPY’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A coach from the Poconos who was killed in a school shooting in Florida was honored at the 2018 Espy Awards.

Monroe County native Chris Hixon and two other members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas athletic department received the Coach of the Year award.

Hixon's family took the stage to accept the award in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The 49-year-old Navy veteran grew up in Effort and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1986.

Hixon was the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman and served as its wrestling coach.

He and fellow coaches Aaron Heis and Scott Beigel were among 17 victims killed in the shooting back in February in Parkland, Florida.