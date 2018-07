Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- No arrests have been made in a shooting in Luzerne County.

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning at Marion Terrace Apartments near Wilkes-Barre.

The 47-year-old would only tell officers he was shot in the back of the head somewhere between Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

He is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police.