HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man in Luzerne County is facing charges after two children told investigators he sexually assaulted them during a sleepover.

Ralph Simmons of Hazleton is charged with two felony counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

The boys, both between the ages of 4 and 8 at the time, say Simmons touched them inappropriately while having a sleepover in his bed last month.

Simmons is locked up on $50,000 straight bail.