Home Depot Employees Build Ramp for Veteran in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Employee from the Home Depot in St. Clair are building a ramp for a disabled veteran from Frackville.

Army veteran Peter Rachkl has lived in this home in Frackville all his life. Now in his 80s, he said problems with his feet make it hard for him to get around. Now, he said life will be a little bit easier for him thanks to Home Depot.

“I love it,” Rachkl said. “I need it more than you realize.”

Employees from the Home Depot in St. Clair got together to build Rachkl a ramp outside his home.

“We’re actually building a landing coming out of his door,” Home Depot Department Supervisor David Seresky said. “We’re building new steps and a ramp going down that way.”

This project is one of several the store is working on throughout Schuylkill County. The Home Depot in St. Clair has already spent about 60 thousand dollars on veterans this year. The store plans to spend even more.

“Really, Home Depot just wants to give back to the community and give back to veterans,” Seresky said.

“I think it’s very important to remember veterans and the sacrifices that they and the families made to serve our country,” Home Depot employee Elizabeth McClory said.

Rachkl appreciates the effort.

“They should do something for the veterans because they gave their lives for us,” Rachkl said. “As far as I’m concerned, every veteran should get a chance to get something.”

He can’t wait to use his new ramp.

“I thank them for doing it though,” Rachkl said. “I really do, because it’s going to help me in the long run and it may keep me a little longer than I expected. I hope so.”

The employees are also installing a brand new flag pole at Rachkl’s home. They should be finished will all of the work in about a week.