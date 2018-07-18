× Former Ambulance Association Treasurer Charged with Theft

MEHOOPANY Police claim the former treasurer of ambulance association in Wyoming County used her power to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Those living near the station were surprised that this type of crime could happen in Mehoopany.

Police say Cathy Walters, the former treasurer at the Forkston Windham Mehoopany Ambulance Association, stole close to $200,000 from the organization over 10 years.

“This is a really small community and everybody is sweet and it is very disappointing,” said Ceejay Apple.

“I just am so very surprised in this small little neighborhood,” William Marone said.

Police say for 10 years, Walters wrote checks totaling close to $200,000 without permission of the ambulance association.

Through forensic auditing, investigators found suspicious bank transactions at two banks dating back to 2008 which led back to Walters.

Police say Walters would provide the ambulance association with false financial reports.

Investigators say back in January, Walters used a check to buy bird feed but the memo part of the check read “medication and supplies.”

The president of Forkston Windham Mehoopany Ambulance Association tells Newswatch 16 the ambulance association is completely volunteer. The money that Walters stole could have gone towards buying a new ambulance.

Walters is out on bail.

Members of the ambulance association tell Newswatch 16 that since Walter’s arrest, they’ve changed their bookkeeping practices.