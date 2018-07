Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Fire Wednesday morning forced a day care center in Scranton to close.

Firefighters tell us smoke was coming from the air conditioning unit on the roof of Trinity Child Care on Boulevard Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Crews say some of the smoke got into the building. The facility was evacuated, and the center decided to send the children home as a precaution.

Workers are busy cleaning the building.