× Deckin’ The Walls In Wilkes-Barre: Gearing Up For “Art Block”

The city of Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday events have cooked up even more creativity this month.

Wilkes-Barre has rebranded its usual “Third Friday Art Walk” event to “Art Block.” It’s all to engage the community to be more involved in the arts.

Organizers say “we are trying to take advantage of having three art galleries located on the second block of South Main Street ( Wilkes University Sordoni Art Gallery, Wyoming Valley Art League and Marquis Art and Frame ).

This Friday will look a little different. A massive mural, made of painters tape, is going up in part of the Diamond City. A crew from Rhode Island, New York known as The Tape Art Crew is in town working on this special attraction at 141 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the artsy affair on Wednesday.

The events for the public take place this Friday, July 20, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 141 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

As for the goal behind “Third Friday Wilkes-Barre,” organizers say the event “provides a variety of sights and sounds for the senses. Enjoy original artwork and music, and meet artists, musicians and friends in a casual, family friendly atmosphere at participating galleries and businesses each month.”

Questions on the event, call 570-846-1424.