Camp Cadet with State Police

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- About 100 kids from our area are learning all about being a police officer this week.

State police in Luzerne County area are hosting Camp Cadet this week at Penn State Hazleton.

The kids get some hands-on experience with things like fingerprinting, traffic stops, and other police duties.

The cadets say the camp gets them interested in a career in law enforcement.

"I don't exactly want to be a police officer, but I want to do stuff with crime and see like fingerprints and all that," said Brianna Wainwright of Jim Thorpe.

"They're here because they want to learn about law enforcement, and this is the kind of stuff that we do, and they get to go hands-on and see and do a lot of the stuff we do every day," explained Trooper Anthony Petroski, Pennsylvania State Police.

The kids participating in Camp Cadet are between 12 and 14 years old.

State troopers near Hazleton have been hosting the camp for about 20 years.