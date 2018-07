Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Traffic was down to one lane while crews cleaned up a crash in Lackawanna County.

According to state police, a box truck hit a tractor trailer parked along Interstate 81 south near the Moosic exit just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say the box truck, that was filled with vending machine snacks, went over the guide rail and down the hill.

The driver is getting a ticket.

The highway reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday here in Lackawanna County.